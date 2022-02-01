Feed the Soul with Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

For food insecure seniors a healthy breakfast can help make the difference between hunger and good health. This February, Meals on Wheels Diablo Region's Feed the Soul campaign aims to raise $28,000 in 28 days to provide meal bags to its most vulnerable seniors.

The breakfast bags provides breakfast to very food-insecure seniors who often rely on the one meal we deliver as their only meal each day.

To learn more about Feed the Soul, please click here.

Food insecurity is a problem for seniors who are often the hidden hungry. Seniors are the fastest growing population in the country but they are not visible to many because they are homebound and isolated.

The breakfast bag includes healthy food such as fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, oatmeal, string cheese, hard boiled eggs, coffee, and tea.

To learn more about Meals on Wheels Diablo Region, please click here.