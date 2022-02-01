free meals

Feed the Soul with Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region aims to raise $28,000 in February to provide meals for home bound seniors in the East Bay

For food insecure seniors a healthy breakfast can help make the difference between hunger and good health. This February, Meals on Wheels Diablo Region's Feed the Soul campaign aims to raise $28,000 in 28 days to provide meal bags to its most vulnerable seniors.

The breakfast bags provides breakfast to very food-insecure seniors who often rely on the one meal we deliver as their only meal each day.

To learn more about Feed the Soul, please click here.

Food insecurity is a problem for seniors who are often the hidden hungry. Seniors are the fastest growing population in the country but they are not visible to many because they are homebound and isolated.

The breakfast bag includes healthy food such as fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, oatmeal, string cheese, hard boiled eggs, coffee, and tea.

To learn more about Feed the Soul, please click here.

To learn more about Meals on Wheels Diablo Region, please click here.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

free mealsEast Bayfeed the soulmeals on wheels diablo region
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us