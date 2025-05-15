Festa Italiana Brings a Taste of Italy to City Center Bishop Ranch

City Center Bishop Ranch invites the Bay Area community to experience the spirit of Italy at Festa Italiana, taking place Saturday, June 1, from noon to 4 p.m. in Alexander Square. The free, family-friendly event celebrates Italian culture with a festive afternoon filled with art, music, and hands-on activities.

Inspired by the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, as well as Italian Republic Day, Festa Italiana showcases the rich traditions and beauty of Italian heritage. Guests can enjoy a Venetian glass-blowing demonstration, try their hand at bocce ball, and take in live music from an Italian band.

Throughout the Square, visitors will find vibrant Italian décor and interactive experiences. Highlights include sidewalk chalk art featuring 3D renderings of the Leaning Tower of Pisa and the Mona Lisa, along with a ski lift-themed selfie station.

Festa Italiana is part of City Center Bishop Ranch’s seasonal programming that aims to bring people together through engaging, multicultural events.

When: Sunday, June 1st from 12PM to 4PM

Where: City Center Bishop Ranch | 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd Suite 2650, San Ramon, CA 94583

For more information, please visit LINK.