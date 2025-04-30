Community

Festa Italiana Brings Music, Food, and the 104th Statuto Race to North Beach

By Claire Southgate

Saturday, May 31 - Sunday, June 1, 2025

Festa Italiana returns to San Francisco for a weekend of music, food, and family fun in the heart of North Beach. Held May 31 and June 1 on the 1600 block of Stockton Street, this free outdoor celebration is the city’s only traditional Italian street festival and a beloved community tradition.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Visitors can enjoy live music from the Festa stage, cultural performances, Italian dancing, and delicious food and drinks. The weekend includes face painting, arts and crafts, Tarantella lessons, and Italian stilt walkers for kids, plus classic Italian beverages like Peroni and Aperol spritzes for adults.

A highlight of the event is the 104th running of the Statuto Race on Sunday, June 1. The 5K begins at 9 a.m. in North Beach and follows a scenic route along the Embarcadero before finishing back at the festival. Also on Sunday, don’t miss a pizza tossing demonstration by world-famous Tony Gemignani of Tony’s Pizza Napoletana.

Presented by the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club Foundation, Festa Italiana honors Italian and Italian-American heritage through community, cuisine, and tradition. NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are proud to support this cultural celebration.

When: Saturday, May 31 from 11AM to 6PM & Sunday, June 1 from 9AM to 5PM

Where: 1600 block of Stockton Street | North Beach, San Francisco, CA

Local

news 24 mins ago

Real ID requirement kicks in May 7. Here's what you need to know

Oakland 1 hour ago

Oakland teachers' union reaches deal to avoid strike

For more information, please visit HERE.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

CommunitySan FranciscoFood & DrinkItalyFamily
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us