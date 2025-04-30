Festa Italiana Brings Music, Food, and the 104th Statuto Race to North Beach

Saturday, May 31 - Sunday, June 1, 2025

Festa Italiana returns to San Francisco for a weekend of music, food, and family fun in the heart of North Beach. Held May 31 and June 1 on the 1600 block of Stockton Street, this free outdoor celebration is the city’s only traditional Italian street festival and a beloved community tradition.

Visitors can enjoy live music from the Festa stage, cultural performances, Italian dancing, and delicious food and drinks. The weekend includes face painting, arts and crafts, Tarantella lessons, and Italian stilt walkers for kids, plus classic Italian beverages like Peroni and Aperol spritzes for adults.

A highlight of the event is the 104th running of the Statuto Race on Sunday, June 1. The 5K begins at 9 a.m. in North Beach and follows a scenic route along the Embarcadero before finishing back at the festival. Also on Sunday, don’t miss a pizza tossing demonstration by world-famous Tony Gemignani of Tony’s Pizza Napoletana.

Presented by the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club Foundation, Festa Italiana honors Italian and Italian-American heritage through community, cuisine, and tradition. NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are proud to support this cultural celebration.

When: Saturday, May 31 from 11AM to 6PM & Sunday, June 1 from 9AM to 5PM

Where: 1600 block of Stockton Street | North Beach, San Francisco, CA

For more information, please visit HERE.