Festival of Globe India Day

Festival of Globe India Day Parade & Fair

August 19th and 20th

Festival of India is an annual celebration of Indian heritage and culture for the entire Bay Area. Featuring a variety of activities, like a health fair, grand parade, film festival, arts & crafts bazaar, and lots of food, this event is for people of all ages

Join Festival of Globe for dance competitions, food tests, and so much more. The India Day Parade will take place on Sunday from 11 AM- 1 PM.

WHEN: Saturday, August 19th and Sunday, August 20th from 10 AM- 6 PM

WHERE: 39439 Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont, CA

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

For more information, please click here

This article tagged under:

Festival of Globe India DayFremont Festival of GlobeIndia Day Mela
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us