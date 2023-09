The San Jose Fiestas Patrias celebration will take place on September 15th from 4 to 10 PM at San Jose City Hall. Bring the whole family and enjoy exquisite food, crafts, live music, and much more.

WHEN: Friday, September 15th from 4 to 10 PM

WHERE: San Jose City Hall (200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA)

For more information, please click here.