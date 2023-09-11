Fiestas Patrias Redwood City

Sunday, September 17th from 3 to 8 PM

The Redwood City Fiestas Patrias celebration will take place on September 17th from 3 to 8 PM at the Courthouse Square. The Square will be transformed into a festive, beautiful, and fun setting in celebration of this important patriotic holiday. Enjoy live music and entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, authentic Mexican food, dancing, live music, and much more.

WHERE: Courthouse Square (2200 Broadway, Redwood City, CA)

For more information, please click here.

