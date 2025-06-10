Fifa World Cup Countdown Kicks Off in San Jose with Soccer Village Event

Saturday, June 14th from 9AM to 4PM

The countdown to FIFA World Cup 26™ is officially underway in the Bay Area. On Friday, June 14, fans are invited to celebrate the “One Year to Go” milestone at a free community event in downtown San Jose.

From noon to 4 p.m., 140 South Montgomery Street will transform into The Soccer Village—an interactive space filled with family-friendly activities, entertainment, and opportunities to rally support as the region prepares to host one of the world’s largest sporting events.

Organizers note that the event offers easy access via Diridon Station and VTA lines, with recommended parking available at 105 South Montgomery Street. Admission is free, though an RSVP is required.

Where: 140 S Montgomery St, San Jose, CA 95110

