Junior League of San Jose, a leading women's organization dedicated to positively impacting our communities, encourages individuals, families, and organizations to unite as changemakers and participate in "Find the Good Day." This special day of unity aims to spread kindness, uplift others, and inspire positive change across San Jose. Junior League of San Jose invites everyone to make a difference on this day, September 24th, whether through acts of service, volunteer initiatives, or simply spreading positivity through kind gestures.

WHEN: September 14th

