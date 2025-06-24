Fireworks Show at Lake Cunningham Park Set for Fourth of July

Looking for a family-friendly way to celebrate the Fourth of July in San Jose? Head to Lake Cunningham Regional Park for the city’s fireworks show hosted by District 8 Councilmember Domingo Candelas.

This free community event kicks off at 3 PM with food trucks, live entertainment, and festive activities for the whole family. The fireworks display will begin at 9 PM, lighting up the sky over one of San Jose’s most scenic parks.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and arrive early to enjoy the full day of festivities.

When: Friday, July 4th from 3PM to 10PM

Where: Lake Cunningham Regional Park | 2305 S White Rd, San Jose, CA, 95148