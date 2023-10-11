Turkey Giveaway

First Annual Turkey Giveaway

Saturday, November 18th at 9 AM

This year, Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Shoenberger, a San Francisco law firm, will be teaming up with Lowell High School for its First Annual Turkey Giveaway. Turkeys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to families. Distribution stations will be located in front of the school, and the family representative must be 18 years or older to be eligible.

WHEN: Saturday, November 18th at 9 AM

WHERE: Lowell High School (1101 Eucalyptus Dr, San Francisco, CA)

