This year, Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Shoenberger, a San Francisco law firm, will be teaming up with Lowell High School for its First Annual Turkey Giveaway. Turkeys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to families. Distribution stations will be located in front of the school, and the family representative must be 18 years or older to be eligible.
WHEN: Saturday, November 18th at 9 AM
WHERE: Lowell High School (1101 Eucalyptus Dr, San Francisco, CA)
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.