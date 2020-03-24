foster a pet

Fostering Pets While Sheltering-In-Place

UNITED KINGDOM – NOVEMBER 28: Cute Border terrier puppy 10 weeks old eating from dog bowl (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Bay Area animal shelters and rescues have temporarily closed in compliance with the legal order issued by Governor Newsom for six Bay Area counties to stop the spread of COVID-19. The shelter in place orders have forced us to work from home and there's no better time to foster an animal. Below is a list of Bay Area animal shelters and rescues with fostering programs.

  • Muttville Senior Dog Rescue
  • The Green Dog Rescue Project
  • Pets in Need - Redwood City & Palo Alto
  • Napa County Animal Shelter
  • Sonoma County Animal Services
  • Hayward Animal Services
  • East Bay SPCA Oakland
  • East Bay SPCA Dublin
  • Berkeley Humane
  • SF Animal Care & Control
  • County of Santa Clara Animal Shelter
  • Humane Society Silicon Valley
  • Marin Humane
  • Marin Humane - kitty corner
  • Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
  • Tri-Valley Animal Rescue
  • Humane Society North Bay
  • Antioch Friends of Animal Services
  • South Bay Rabbit Rescue
  • Valley Humane Society
  • Tony La Russa Aniaml Rescue Foundation
  • East County Animal Shelter
  • Humane Society Sonoma County
  • Nine Lives Foundation
  • Cat Support Network of California
  • Pet Friends and Rescue
  • Solano County Sheriff's Office Animal Shelter
  • Tri-City Animal Shelter
  • Humane Society of the North Bay
  • Silicon Valley Animal Control Authority
  • Oakland Animal Services
  • Homeless Cat Network
  • Rohnert Park Animal Services
  • Contra Costa Animal Services - Pinole & Martinez
  • Forgotten Felines
  • Animal Friends Rescue Project
  • Feral Cat Foundation

This article tagged under:

foster a petshelter in placework from home
