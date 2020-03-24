Fostering Pets While Sheltering-In-Place

Bay Area animal shelters and rescues have temporarily closed in compliance with the legal order issued by Governor Newsom for six Bay Area counties to stop the spread of COVID-19. The shelter in place orders have forced us to work from home and there's no better time to foster an animal. Below is a list of Bay Area animal shelters and rescues with fostering programs.
- Muttville Senior Dog Rescue
- The Green Dog Rescue Project
- Pets in Need - Redwood City & Palo Alto
- Napa County Animal Shelter
- Sonoma County Animal Services
- Hayward Animal Services
- East Bay SPCA Oakland
- East Bay SPCA Dublin
- Berkeley Humane
- SF Animal Care & Control
- County of Santa Clara Animal Shelter
- Humane Society Silicon Valley
- Marin Humane
- Marin Humane - kitty corner
- Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
- Tri-Valley Animal Rescue
- Humane Society North Bay
- Antioch Friends of Animal Services
- South Bay Rabbit Rescue
- Valley Humane Society
- Tony La Russa Aniaml Rescue Foundation
- East County Animal Shelter
- Humane Society Sonoma County
- Nine Lives Foundation
- Cat Support Network of California
- Pet Friends and Rescue
- Solano County Sheriff's Office Animal Shelter
- Tri-City Animal Shelter
- Humane Society of the North Bay
- Silicon Valley Animal Control Authority
- Oakland Animal Services
- Homeless Cat Network
- Rohnert Park Animal Services
- Contra Costa Animal Services - Pinole & Martinez
- Forgotten Felines
- Animal Friends Rescue Project
- Feral Cat Foundation