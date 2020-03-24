Fostering Pets While Sheltering-In-Place

Bay Area animal shelters and rescues have temporarily closed in compliance with the legal order issued by Governor Newsom for six Bay Area counties to stop the spread of COVID-19. The shelter in place orders have forced us to work from home and there's no better time to foster an animal. Below is a list of Bay Area animal shelters and rescues with fostering programs.

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue

The Green Dog Rescue Project

Pets in Need - Redwood City & Palo Alto

Napa County Animal Shelter

Sonoma County Animal Services

Hayward Animal Services

East Bay SPCA Oakland

East Bay SPCA Dublin

Berkeley Humane

SF Animal Care & Control

County of Santa Clara Animal Shelter

Humane Society Silicon Valley

Marin Humane

Marin Humane - kitty corner

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA

Tri-Valley Animal Rescue

Humane Society North Bay

Antioch Friends of Animal Services

South Bay Rabbit Rescue

Valley Humane Society

Tony La Russa Aniaml Rescue Foundation

East County Animal Shelter

Humane Society Sonoma County

Nine Lives Foundation

Cat Support Network of California

Pet Friends and Rescue

Solano County Sheriff's Office Animal Shelter

Tri-City Animal Shelter

Humane Society of the North Bay

Silicon Valley Animal Control Authority

Oakland Animal Services

Homeless Cat Network

Rohnert Park Animal Services

Contra Costa Animal Services - Pinole & Martinez

Forgotten Felines

Animal Friends Rescue Project

Feral Cat Foundation