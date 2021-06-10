Frameline 45, the world's largest virtual LGBTQ+ film festival, takes place on Thursday, June 10 through Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Click here to purchase tickets to Frameline45

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Frameline45 is anticipated to be the largest and most attended festival in Frameline history, the 17-day festival will feature a hybrid of in-person and virtual offerings, including four drive-in screenings, two screenings at Oracle Park in partnership with San Francisco Pride and the San Francisco Giants, as well as over 50 virtual film screenings.

In-person screenings return to Frameline with a series of special screenings at San Francisco’s historic Castro Theatre and Roxy Theater.

Tickets: Tickets and passes are available now at frameline.org. To ensure maximum flexibility, ticket holders will be able to tune in live to each screening or stream nearly every film at any time beginning Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Festival Streaming Pass (starting at $95): For the first time, Frameline will offer a Festival Streaming Pass, which gives which gives ticket buyers the opportunity to unlock all virtual festival content, including film screenings and other unique programming.