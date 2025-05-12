Futura Fest 2025 Celebrates Innovation, Leadership and 25 Years of Impact

Futura Fest is set to return on Saturday, May 17, at Mexican Heritage Plaza in San Jose, hosted by the Latina Coalition of Silicon Valley. The 25th anniversary celebration honors a quarter-century of civic leadership, innovation, and progress, bringing together changemakers, community leaders, and the next generation of trailblazers.

This year’s theme, “FUTURA,” looks ahead to the future while celebrating the cultural roots, resilience, and contributions of Latinas across the region. Guests can expect a dynamic, family-friendly day filled with live performances, food vendors, local artisans, youth activities, and inspiring speakers.

Futura Fest is open to all and invites the broader Bay Area community to come together in celebration.

When: Saturday, May 17th from 10AM to 2PM

Where: Mexican Heritage Plaza | 1700 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose, CA 95116

For more information, please visit HERE.