Ghirardelli Chocolate Company Job Fair

In response to the high unemployment rate due to COVID-19, Ghirardelli Chocolate Company is now offering a large number of employment opportunities to displaced workers.

The available positions are restaurant and retail positions based out of San Francisco, which may include but are not limited to cashiers, food servers, and supervisors.

Ghirardelli Chocolate Company is hosting a job fair on May 11th at the San Francisco store at Ghirardelli Square, 900 North Point Street San Francisco, from 10:00am to 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome to apply.

Interview on the spot and take home free chocolate!

Questions? Text 510-332-5183

WHEN: Tuesday, May 11 from 10 AM - 12 PM and 2 PM - 4 PM

WHERE: Ghirardelli Square, 900 North Point Street, San Francisco