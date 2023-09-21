Gilroy's Inaugural La Ofrenda Festival and Wellness Fair

Nestled in the heart of Downtown Gilroy, this extraordinary event is more than just a day of festivities; it’s an immersive experience that embraces the essence of Dia de Muertos – a time when families come together to honor their departed loved ones and celebrate the eternal bond between the living and the deceased. With vibrant ofrendas ( altars ) adorned with marigold flowers, moving performances, a community bike ride, and a variety of talented artists, our festival promises an unforgettable experience that will leave a lasting impression on the South County community and beyond.

La Ofrenda Festival is made possible with a Gilroy Elevate the Arts Grant, a program of SVCreates, with support from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, the City of Gilroy, and the County of Santa Clara and fiscally Sponsored by Local Color, 501c3.

La Ofrenda Festival will Feature:

La Gran Ofrenda — A large scale ofrenda (altar) conceptualized by a local artist and built in collaboration with local youth to be displayed as the main attraction on the Camino de Altares.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Camino de Ofrendas — A collection of altars, curated by the community, sponsored by local businesses and community organizations, lining 5th St. like you've never seen it before.

Community Bike Ride — A free community bike ride featuring our youth riders along Gilroy’s many bike-friendly paths

Arts, Culture, Wellness Fair — Diverse vendor fair featuring local artists, crafters, cultural partner and community wellness organizations

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor please contact Rubén Dario Villa, Event Director, at laofrendafestival@gmail.com with any questions or special requests.

For more information visit: https://mrfuchila.com/laofrendafestival