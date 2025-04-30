Give In May Campaign Supports AANHPI Communities Nationwide

Give In May, a nationwide campaign supporting Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities, returns for its fifth year this May. The annual effort highlights and raises funds for nonprofits serving AANHPI populations across the country.

Organized by Asian Pacific Fund and AAPI Data, this month-long campaign includes more than 150 participating nonprofits focused on a wide range of critical issues—from advancing health equity and education access to combating hate and preserving cultural heritage.

Since launching in 2020, Give In May has helped raise over $3.3 million for more than 350 nonprofits, including 123 in California alone. This year, participating organizations have the opportunity to win Give In May Awards of $5,000, $2,500, and $1,000—grants distributed to nonprofits that raise the most funds or attract the highest number of unique donors.

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are proud to help raise awareness for this impactful campaign during AANHPI heritage month.

For more information, please visit HERE.