give in may

Give in May to Raise Funds for AAPI Nonprofits

Join the Give In May Campaign!

Give In May is a giving campaign to support nonprofits across the nation who are dedicated to addressing the needs of the Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Last year, we raised over $725k with an additional $204k in prizes for 170+ participating nonprofits to aid ongoing COVID-19 efforts and to address anti-Asian racism. Join us this year to reach more AAPIs and have a chance to win one of the #GiveInMay Awards.

The purpose of the Give In May campaign is to raise awareness about issues Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders (AAPI) face that are often unseen. It is held in May to honor AAPI Heritage Month. The campaign is hosted by Asian Pacific Fund, a community foundation committed to improving the lives of AAPIs in the Bay Area, and AAPI Data, a national publisher of demographic data and policy research.

To learn more and start your campaign visit: www.giveinmay.org

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

give in mayAAPIAAPI Month
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us