Give in May to Raise Funds for AAPI Nonprofits

Give In May is a giving campaign to support nonprofits across the nation who are dedicated to addressing the needs of the Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Last year, we raised over $725k with an additional $204k in prizes for 170+ participating nonprofits to aid ongoing COVID-19 efforts and to address anti-Asian racism. Join us this year to reach more AAPIs and have a chance to win one of the #GiveInMay Awards.

The purpose of the Give In May campaign is to raise awareness about issues Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders (AAPI) face that are often unseen. It is held in May to honor AAPI Heritage Month. The campaign is hosted by Asian Pacific Fund, a community foundation committed to improving the lives of AAPIs in the Bay Area, and AAPI Data, a national publisher of demographic data and policy research.

To learn more and start your campaign visit: www.giveinmay.org