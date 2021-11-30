Giving Tuesday 2021: Bay Area Non-Profits

Giving Tuesday takes place the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving and is a day to give back to the community following the consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If you are able to and would like to donate to a local Bay Area nonprofit or initiative this Giving Tuesday, NBC Bay Area has put together a list of local non-profits that are running special campaigns for this year’s Giving Tuesday:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area

Today, Giving Tuesday, the Comcast NBC Universal Bay Area family is partnering with Make-A-Wish to spark joy with a wish and bring hope to Bay Area children with critical illnesses. It's easy to donate! Just text WISH to 91999 and fill out your information to donate to Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area. A gift of any amount will create hope for brighter days ahead for children with critical illnesses. Click here to donate and learn more about Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area.

YR Media

YR Media has a goal of raising $5,000 this Giving Tuesday to continue their mission of providing accessible content creation education and critical employment opportunities to young journalists, producers and developers across the country. Click here to donate.

The Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley

The Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley is raising money to support the Latino Board Leadership Academy.

The Latino Board Leadership Academy (LBLA) trains Latinx leaders to serve as board members of nonprofits in our region. During this eight-week program, LBLA fellows learn the skills necessary to be active and influential board members who make a difference in the community. The course is led by prominent leaders in the San Jose community and teaches fellows about the nonprofit industry, what it’s like to be on the board of a nonprofit, and about nonprofit finance and fundraising. Click here to donate or learn more.

AACI Holiday Wish Drive

AACI is collecting gift cards and funds through Dec. 15, 2021, to provide gift cards to children of its most under-served clients, including children of domestic violence survivors and refugees. Every $25 will provide a child with a gift card to buy the gift of their choice this holiday season. Click here to donate and learn more about AACI's Holiday Wish Drive.

Family Giving Tree Holiday Wish Drive

Every year, Family Giving Tree holds its Holiday Wish Drive, with the goal of matching 40,000 wishes from children, seniors, and unhoused people in the Bay Area. This year’s Giving Tuesday campaign will raise money for helmets and Essential Health Kits that will be given out with the gifts donated by Bay Area residents as part of the Holiday Wish Drive campaign. The helmets will be paired with scooters and skateboards that are donated to ensure children are safe riding in our community. Each Essential Health kit includes a toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, an age-appropriate face mask, and hand sanitizer. Click here to donate and learn more.