Giving Tuesday: Create Hope for Bay Area Children With Critical Illnesses

Unwrap the power of a wish today.

More than 4,000 children will be diagnosed with a devastating critical illness this holiday season, joining the many more children who are already waiting for their wishes to come true. Now, more than ever, the hope and joy of a wish is the most valuable gift you can give—because it means you’ve given these children a better chance of surviving and thriving. When you help grant wishes, you create a turning point in a child’s treatment and recovery.

This Giving Tuesday, December 3, we are partnering with the Comcast NBC Universal Bay Area family to give children joy today and restore hope for tomorrow. It's easy to be a part of our campaign! Just make a donation to Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area on Giving Tuesday. A gift of any amount will help our wish kids reclaim the joy of childhood and give them a better chance of overcoming their illness.

It's easy to be a part of our campaign!

How to donate:

1. Make a Donation

2. Donate airline miles

Click here to learn more about Giving Tuesday and Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area.

A gift of any amount will bring hope and joy into a child’s life when it is needed most. Research shows that children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. A wish replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy and anxiety with hope.

Donate Airline Miles and Points

Wishes involving travel and gatherings were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, but as of September 15, 2021, Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area is now able to grant travel and gathering wishes, as well as some in-person celebrity wishes. As travel wishes resume, now is a great time to donate unused airline miles for wish kids and their families. Once donated, your miles never expire and will send wish children and their families on unforgettable experiences as it becomes safe.

You can support Make-A-Wish's Wishes in Flight® Program by donating unused airline miles and points from Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue. To donate and learn more, please click here.

Visit Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area to learn more and get involved.