The Golden Gate International Film Festival is returning this year with in-person screenings at AMC Saratoga and an Award Ceremony at the Marriott Residence Inn in Cupertino. The in-person screenings will be followed by virtual screenings throughout the duration of the festival. The festival is dedicated to talented filmmakers and content creators from all over the world. This year's 8th edition includes an exciting lineup of films, live Q&A sessions with filmmakers, and much more!

WHEN: November 3rd through December 31st

November 3rd-5th: In-person screenings at AMC Saratoga and Q&A with filmmakers

November 5th: Award Ceremony at the Marriott Residence Inn, Cupertino

For more information and to purchase tickets, please click here.