East Bay

Growl, Meow & Wine

Sunday, May 5th from 4 to 7 PM

Join East Bay SPCA for their largest fundraising event of the year! On Sunday, May 5th, the Oakland location will host their annual Growl, Meow & Wine event. Enjoy a reception with wine tasting, hors d'oeuvres, craft beer, a silent auction, animal meet and greets, and a facility tour.

WHEN: Sunday, May 5th from 4 to 7 PM

WHERE: East Bay SPCA (8323 Baldwin St, Oakland, CA)

To purchase tickets and learn more, please click here.

