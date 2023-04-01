Every year, East Bay SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) hosts a Growl, Meow & Wine signature fundraiser. The event celebrates their work and recent achievements made possible by the many donors, partners and friends who support the organization’s mission of helping Bay Area dogs and cats in need.

East Bay SPCA invites you to save the date for Sunday, May 7th. The fundraiser takes place at the Oakland Shelter from 4:00pm – 7:00pm. The event will feature animal appearances, a Silent Auction and Live Auction with a variety of exclusive items to bid on, specialty hors d’oeuvres, craft beer, fine wine and more.

When: Sunday, May 7th from 4:00PM to 7:00PM

Where: 8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland

For more information, please click here.