uplift family services

Hearts and Hands Virtual Luncheon 2020

Friday, September 18 at noon

MIke Inouye

Join NBC Bay Area's Mike Inouye at the Heart and Hands Virtual Luncheon on Friday, September 18 at noon. The online event will support Uplift Family Services' Bay Area Addiction Prevention Services program and “Whatever It Takes” fund.

Don't miss the opportunity to come together as a community, celebrate the impact of honorees, and raise needed funds for the children and families in Uplift Family Services' life-changing programs.

Visit bidpal.net/uplift2020 to place your bids today. Bidding closes Friday, September 18th at 8 p.m.

This article tagged under:

uplift family servicesMike Inouyevirtual eventhearts and hands
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us