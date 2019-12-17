San Francisco General Hospital Foundation (the Foundation), event honorary chair Lisa Stone Pritzker, and co-chairs Schuyler Hudak, Lionel C. Johnson, and Andrew McCollum are proud to announce the second year of Hearts In SF, a vibrant event benefiting Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital & Trauma Center (ZSFG). Celebrating the work ZSFG does every day, the annual fundraiser will be a night of hope focused on the urgent need for community mental and behavioral health care solutions. Building upon past successes, Hearts in SF will be a high-energy event with interactive art installations, inspiring remarks, live music and dancing, creative cocktails, delicious bites from Bon Appetit Catering, and more.



Bay Area innovators and influencers, elected officials, corporate partners, medical professionals, and 2020 ‘Hearts in San Francisco’ public art project artists in attendance at Hearts in SF will be supporting the San Francisco community and mental health programming at ZSFG—including the Addiction Care Team, Social Medicine and Homelessness, Wraparound Program, and Adolescent Mental Health—through advocacy and financial support. In addition to honoring mental health care programs and the community, this unforgettable evening will celebrate the 16th anniversary of the ‘Hearts in San Francisco’ public art project. All 33 new heart sculptures created by 37 local artists will be on display throughout the venue, with available Hearts for auction on eBay. The 2020 series features designs by both established and up-and-coming artists and includes 10 large hearts, eight table top hearts, and 15 mini hearts. ‘Hearts in San Francisco’ artworks, combined with Hearts events proceeds (2004–2019) have raised more than $27 million for the Foundation and nationally recognized programs which enhance the quality of patient care in the areas of mental health care, social medicine, women and children’s health, chronic disease management, palliative care, HIV/AIDS, orthopedics, trauma and more. The Hearts events are the Foundation’s largest source of unrestricted revenue and help to fuel the Hearts Grants Program. Since 2004, the Hearts Grants Program has awarded nearly 500 grants.



WHEN: Thursday, February 13, 2020



WHERE: Oracle Park, San Francisco

