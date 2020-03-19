Help Animals In Need During COVID-19

In response to Santa Clara County's mandate to shelter in place, as of Thursday March 17, 2020, Humane Society Silicon Valley is temporarily suspending most public-facing services.
Here’s how to help:
- We are moving our animals into foster homes to make space to support our rescue partners during this emergency. With the suspension of public adoptions, we urgently need more foster volunteers on an ongoing basis; it is crucial that we add enough capacity to continue serving as a lifeline for other shelters in need. Fill out this survey to be placed on our foster interest list.
- Donate to support our ongoing lifesaving work.