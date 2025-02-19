Holi Fest 2025: A Celebration of Color, Music, and Culture

Get ready for an unforgettable day at Holi Fest 2025, the largest Festival of Colors in downtown San Jose. Hosted by AIA, this vibrant event will take place on Saturday, March 15th at Discovery Meadow Park in San Jose. Thousands of revelers will come together to celebrate the arrival of spring with a dazzling explosion of color, high-energy Bollywood dance music, and a joyful atmosphere that welcomes all.

The festival will feature live performances, an energetic dance floor, and a variety of food stalls offering delicious flavors to fuel the festivities. Expect an immersive experience filled with dancing, color throwing, and cultural appreciation, making it the perfect event for friends and families alike. Whether you’re a local or visiting from out of town, Holi Fest 2025 is a can’t-miss celebration of Hindu culture, unity, and joy.

Mark your calendars and gather your loved ones for AIA’s biggest Holi celebration in San Jose. Join us at Discovery Meadow Park for a day of music, dance, food, and, of course, vibrant colors. Get ready to be drenched in joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories!

When: Saturday, March 15th from 11AM-5PM

Where: Discovery Meadow Park | 180 Woz Way, San Jose, CA 95110

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit LINK.