In Concert With Hope 2023

Saturday, June 16 at 5:30PM

Hope Services

Hope Services will host the 5th Annual In Concert With Hope on Sunday, June 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga.

Guests can enjoy the best in funk and soul music from award-winning Tower of Power and the soulful sounds of two-time Grammy Award-nominated jazz saxophonist Mindi Abair.

In Concert With Hope benefits Hope’s programs and services for individuals of all ages with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and mental health needs.

WHEN: Saturday, June 16 at 5:30PM

WHERE: The Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Road, Saratoga

