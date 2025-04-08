Community

In Concert With Hope Returns to the Mountain Winery in Saratoga

Saturday, May 17, 2025

By Claire Southgate

Hope Services' annual In Concert With Hope returns Saturday, May 17, 2025, to the Mountain Winery in Saratoga for a night of music and impact.

Now in its seventh year, the event features Grammy-winning blues artist Keb' Mo' and renowned jazz saxophonist and vocalist Mindi Abair. The concert brings the community together to support individuals with developmental disabilities and mental health conditions.

Proceeds benefit Hope Services' vital programs across the Bay Area, including employment support, mental health services, and early childhood intervention. Enjoy world-class performances in a beautiful setting for a meaningful cause.

Where: Mountain Winery | Saratoga, CA

When: Saturday, May 17, 2025

For more information, please visit LINK.

