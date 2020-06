Join Bay Area Olympians Alexander Massialas, Greg Massialas and Barbara Higgins for a virtual conversation moderated by NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai on Tuesday, June 23.

The Olympians will discuss their fellow Olympians and Paralympians in Northern California looking forward to Tokyo 2021 and reflect on past games.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 23 2020

TIME: TBA 10-11 AM or 11-12 Noon

WHERE: Zoom (link to be posted)

Photos: International Olympic Day