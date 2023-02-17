The Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Northern California Chapter will be honoring the people and organizations of the Bay Area who have advanced freedom of information and expression through journalism, activism, and the courts in 2022 on Thursday, March 16th.

16 community leaders will be honored at the event in San Francisco. You can support these local advocates by registering for the 38th Annual James Madison Awards.

Early bird prices will end on Thursday, Feb. 23. After that date, tickets will be $105 for non-SPJ Members, $90 for SPJ Members, $70 for student SPJ members and $80 for Covid-era Winners.

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 6PM

Where: Crystal Lounge & Ballroom at Marines' Memorial Club & Hotel (609 Sutter Street, San Francisco)

Register for the event HERE

To learn more, click here.