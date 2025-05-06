JCYC Celebrates 46 Years of College Access: 2025 Excellence in Education Awards

NBC Bay Area is proud to support the 2025 JCYC College Access Programs Excellence in Education Awards, taking place on Thursday, May 29 at Hotel Kabuki in San Francisco. Hosted by the Japanese Community Youth Council (JCYC), the event honors the achievements of students, educators, and advocates committed to expanding college access for all.

This year’s ceremony celebrates 46 years of JCYC’s impact in helping Bay Area students—especially those from underserved communities—reach their higher education goals. The evening will feature inspirational stories, community recognition, and guest appearances, including NBC Bay Area’s Gia Vang as Master of Ceremonies.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When: Thursday, May 29th from 5:30PM to 8:30PM

Where: Hotel Kabuki | 1625 Post St., San Francisco, CA 94115

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit HERE.