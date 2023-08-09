JDRF Hope Gala

JDRF Hope Gala

September 30th at 6 PM

The JDRF Hope Gala is a high-profile, lively fundraising event that brings the type 1 diabetes (T1D) community together for a meaningful and memorable evening. This signature event draws social, business, and civic leaders from around the Bay Area and Northern California. Join the Northern California Chapter for cocktails, a gourmet dinner, the presentation of the Living & Giving Award, an extraordinary live auction, an inspirational Fund A Cure speaker, and live entertainment by the nationally recognized dance band Notorious. NBC Bay Area’s Bob Redell will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.

WHEN: Saturday, September 30th at 6 PM

WHERE: The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco (600 Stockton St)

To learn more, please click here

