Chris Chmura

JDRF Hope Gala

May 16, 2020, 5:30PM

Join NBC Bay Area’s Chris Chmura at the 2020 JDRF Hope Gala on May 16 at The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco.

Honoring Co-Directors of the JDRF Northern California Center of Excellence: Dr. Matthias Hebrok, Ph.D., UCSF, and Seung Kim, M.D., Ph.D., Stanford. The Hope Gala is JDRF’s most high profile networking opportunity and most successful annual fundraiser in the Greater Bay Area. Over 20 years, this inspiring celebration has raised over $25 million in support of JDRF and type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. This Black tie event includes a cocktail reception, presentation of the Living & Giving Award, a spectacular live auction and Fund A Cure program, gourmet dinner, music and dancing. With over 500 attendees, the Hope Gala is a fun and meaningful event that offers supporters the opportunity to be socially conscious community leaders who help turn Type One into Type None.

