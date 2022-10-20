When you participate in JDRF One Walk, the money you raise will power more research, enable more advocacy and fund more support for the 1.6 million Americans living with type 1 diabetes (T1D). And, you'll have a great time doing it! That's because you'll walk with a committed community that is passionate about doing whatever it takes to live in a world without T1D.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that strikes children and adults suddenly. It has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle—and it's serious and stressful to manage. There is nothing you can do to prevent T1D and there is currently no cure. But there is something you can do to help. Please register to walk with us today.

JDRF’s mission is to improve lives today and tomorrow by accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications.

Visit walk.jdrf.org/norcal to register.

Event Details: