Type 1 diabetes

JDRF Tee to Gala

Virtual game show and gala on Friday, May 15 at 7 PM

Join NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai at JDRF Northern California's Tee to Gala on Saturday, May 15 at 7 p.m. The virtual event will feature a retro game show livestream, appearances by community leaders, and a performance by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins.

Donate or register today!

All donations will drive critical Type 1 Diabetes research. This year, donations of $10,000 or more will be directed to the Center of Excellence, a cure accelerator initiative at Stanford and UCSF.

To register to attend the virtual gala or make a donation, please click here.

This article tagged under:

Type 1 diabetesvirtual eventstanford healthJDRF
