Jeepney Jam 2025 to Celebrate Philippine Independence in San Jose

The Bay Area community is invited to Jeepney Jam 2025, a vibrant celebration of Philippine Independence Day, taking place Friday, June 6, from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at Garden at the Flea, located within the San Jose Flea Market at 1590 Berryessa Road. Admission is free, with on-site parking available for $5.

Organized by LEAD Filipino in collaboration with Garden at the Flea and supported by the FACTsj coalition, Jeepney Jam is one of Silicon Valley’s largest Filipino cultural events. The evening will feature live music, cultural performances, food vendors, art installations, and community booths, offering an immersive experience into Filipino heritage.

Headlining the event is Bay Area artist Ruby Ibarra and her band, bringing their dynamic performance to the stage. Attendees can also explore a curated art gallery and enjoy a variety of Filipino cuisine and local artisan products.

Jeepney Jam is open to all ages, providing an inclusive space for the community to come together in celebration of Filipino culture.

When: Fri, Jun 6th, 2024 // 4:30 PM – 9 PM

Where: Garden at the Flea @ SJ Flea Market // 1590 Berryessa Road

For more information, please visit LINK.