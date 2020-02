Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 consumer investigators, Chris Chmura and Arlen Fernandez, at the Watermark Conference for Women. Come to the NBC Bay Area/Telemundo 48 booth near the main hall entrance and get your consumer questions answered in both English and Spanish.

WHEN: February 12, 2020, 11AM-3:30PM

WHERE: San Jose Convention Center, 150 W. San Carlos Street, San Jose