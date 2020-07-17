Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 in Supporting Our Schools

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are teaming up with Family Giving Tree, a Bay Area nonprofit helping low-income families, in Supporting Our Schools. The initiative runs the month of July and seeks to donate 3,735 backpacks to students at 25 schools in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties.

"Family Giving Tree has been distributing backpacks for nearly 25 years, so they have all the right processes and contacts to help us meet our goal," said Lance Lew, Director of Community Marketing for NBC Bay Area. "This will be our fourth year working together on this important service to the community. We'll be broadcasting live from Jamba in Mountain View on Friday, July 24th, and the public can swing by, safely donate a backpack, and get a free slice of pizza!"

For their 2020 Back-to-School Drive, Family Giving Tree has set a target to deliver 22,000 backpacks to Bay Area children who need them most. According to Jennifer Cullenbine, Family Giving Tree Executive Director, "Partnership with NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 is especially important this year. Their reach is vital to educate about the dire need in our community, especially during this pandemic. The 2020 effort will differ from the last three we've done together, but whether children return to the classroom in the fall, or continue to learn from home, we're confident our partnership can meet the pressing need."

Based on public school data regarding student eligibility for free and reduced-price school meals, Family Giving Tree estimates that over 330,000 Bay Area students qualify to receive a donated backpack filled with school supplies. For most, these simple tools represent the chance for a brighter future and show that their community cares.

WHEN: Friday, July 24, 10 AM - 7 PM

WHERE: 1037 A El Monte Ave, Mountain View, CA

