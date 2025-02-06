Join the 2025 Sciencepalooza! A Free STEM Event for Local Students

Join NBC Bay Area's Vianey Arana, Rob Mayeda and Cinthia Pimentel at the 2025 Sciencepalooza at San José State University in the Duncan Hall Courtyard and Interdisciplinary Science Building. Get ready for a day of hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math fun!

Who Can Attend?

This event is exclusively open to students and families from the following school districts as part of the Spartan East Side Promise Program:

- Alum Rock Union School District

- Berryessa Union School District

- Evergreen School District

- Franklin-McKinley School District

- Mt. Pleasant Elementary School District

- Oak Grove Elementary School District

- Orchard School District

- East Side Union High School District

What To Expect?

- Exciting STEM activities – Hands-on experiments and interactive exhibits

- Live demonstrations – See science in action

- Music and food – Enjoy great entertainment and free refreshments

- Free admission & parking – No cost to attend, plus free parking and transportation options

How to Join?

No registration is required—just show up and be ready for an exciting day of discovery! Need more details? Contact sciencepalooza@outreach-foundation.org.

When: Saturday, April 19th from 11AM to 3PM

Where: San Jose State University - Duncan Hall Courtyard

For more information, please visit HERE.