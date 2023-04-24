Junior Day at the LPGA Tour event at TPC Harding Park

Join golf fans at Junior Day at the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, an official LPGA Tour event at TPC Harding Park.

The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown is a team match-play competition that features the best female golfers from the top eight countries across the globe. Come out to the event to enjoy the day full of activities on Saturday, May 6th.

The LPGA*USGA Girls Golf Bay Area and First Tee San Francisco are partnering to bring a free golf clinic to Bay Area Juniors. Junior Day is a free golf clinic open to youth ages 7-17, regardless of golf experience. Participants will engage with certified instructors at TPC Harding Park to learn the game of golf in a fun and engaging environment. Equipment will be provided on site.

When: Saturday, May 6th from 10AM to 5PM

Where: TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

Register for the Junior clinic here: https://forms.office.com/r/9881TBrW1g

For more information, please click HERE.