Kaiser Permanente High School Notes

Enjoy a cappella musical performances at the first-ever High School Notes, presented by Kaiser Permanente. NBC Bay Area's Marcus Washington will host the virtual concert on Friday, November 20 at 7pm.

Today in the Bay's Marcus Washington with Concord High School music students.

Deke Sharon, producer of NBC’s “The Sing-Off” and director, arranger, and producer of Universal’s three “Pitch Perfect” movies, will emcee and direct the online concert.

High School Notes will feature local high schools from across the Diablo Region. Professionally mixed and edited for at-home enjoyment, High School Notes will support local music educators and provide a healing musical outlet for students and viewers alike.

A cappella performances by local high school students During this unprecedented global pandemic, the arts are critical to our health and wellbeing. The Diablo Regional Arts Association (DRAA) is committed to continuing its support by safely connecting people in the community with the arts they love.

The concert will premiere on DRAA's Facebook, YouTube, Walnut Creek TV, and edTV to encourage students, parents, and relatives to support their high school group, the arts, and education.

Modeled after DRAA's sell-out College Notes A Cappella program, High School Notes is a new project aimed at outreach and engagement for local high school students, teachers, families, and communities.

Participating Schools:

Acalanes High School, College Park High School, Concord High School, Contra Costa School of Performing Arts, De Anza High School, Monte Vista High School, Northgate High School, and San Ramon High School