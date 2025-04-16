Grab your fanciest hat and join NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48 and NBC Sports Bay Area/California for an unforgettable afternoon at the Kentucky Derby Watch Party at Thrive City, located just outside Chase Center. We're bringing the excitement of the most thrilling two minutes in sports straight to San Francisco!

What to Expect:

Sip on themed cocktails from your favorite Thrive City retailers

from your favorite Thrive City retailers Win exciting raffle prizes throughout the day

throughout the day Snap a pic at our stunning rose-themed photo op —a nod to the Derby’s nickname, “The Run for the Roses”

—a nod to the Derby’s nickname, “The Run for the Roses” Show off your race day style in our fan-favorite “Best Dressed” contest —hats highly encouraged!

—hats highly encouraged! Watch the race live on the big screen as we cheer on this year’s top contenders vying for the first jewel in the Triple Crown.

This year’s Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 3, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. All eyes will be on the track as elite 3-year-old thoroughbreds compete in the 150th running of this iconic race, covering 1¼ miles of heart-pounding action.

RSVP now—space is limited!

Eventbrite registrants will receive priority admission until we reach capacity. A limited number of walk-ups may be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

CLICK HERE TO RSVP

Parking:

Parking is now available seven days a week at the Mercedes-Benz Garage. Visit their parking page for more info.

Please Note:

Certain prohibited items and activities apply at Thrive City. Check the official Thrive City guidelines to ensure a smooth entry.