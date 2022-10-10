Kingmakers of Oaklands Fall Annual Forum

Join NBC Bay Area at the Kingmakers of Oaklands Fall Educational Forum, a three-day dynamic conference on how to engage, encourage & empower black youth and families using data-driven strategies . Learn from educational leaders on how to improve the academic and life outcomes for all Black students.

This is a hybrid conference with 50 spots for in-person attendance and unlimited space for virtual attendees.

When:

OCTOBER 20TH (Thursday) 9:00 am - 4:00 pm PT + Evening Reception at Everett and Jones BBQ

OCTOBER 21ST (Friday) 9:00 am - 4:00 pm PT

OCTOBER 22ND (Saturday) from 9AM - 3PM PST - Oakland High School, Oakland, CA. Observe our 'Kings in the Making' Youth Conference. All In Person Attendees will automatically be registered for this event. (Please see link below to register students for this free event!)

Where:

Executive Inn & Suites- 1755 Embarcadero Oakland

S﻿peakers and workshops will include:

A CEO fireside chat Ethan Ashley, New Orleans Parish School Board Member and Co-Founder & Partner with School Board Partners.

Virtual classroom visits of our Manhood Development Program classes, lead by Master Teachers Baayan Bakari and Sean Foster.

Plenary panel led by Dr. Rachelle Rogers-Ard, featuring a group of powerful women in the movement who are leading similar efforts within districts across the country, including Dr. Mia Williams, Assistant Superintendent of Seattle Public Schools.

Black Teacher Recruitment and Retaining panel discussion with industry leaders including Michael Simmons and Tristan Wiley.

For more information and to register click here.