Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink Grand Opening

The Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink is back at City Center Bishop Ranch, open for the winter season from November 8th to January 5th.

The festive rink offers daily skating sessions, special weekend hours, and various seasonal events for skaters of all ages and skill levels.

Check out the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, November 15th at 6PM., where Kristi Yamaguchi will celebrate local skaters with a special performance.

When: Friday, November 8th to Sunday, January 5th

Where: Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink

6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd, San Ramon, CA 94583

For more information, please click LINK.