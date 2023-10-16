Join NBC Bay Area's Chris Chmura for Kristi Yamaguchi's Holiday Ice Rink Opening. Enjoy skating performances by high school students from the Tri Valley, caroling by San Ramon Valley High School students, and the ribbon cutting ceremony. Kristi Yamaguchi will cut the ribbon during the event and kick off the holiday skating season.

WHEN: Friday, November 10th from 6 to 7:30 PM

WHERE: City Center Bishop Ranch

For more information, please click here.