La Cocina, the award-winning Bay Area non-profit kitchen incubator will host Tacolado, a mashup of "taco" and "helado" at Spark Social in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood. La Cocina's Tacolado will celebrate a variety of cultures and innovative flavors through savory and sweet tacos from 16 talented La Cocina entrepreneurs and iconic Bay Area female chefs.

La Cocina's mission is to cultivate working-class entrepreneurs as they formalize and grow their food businesses by providing affordable commercial kitchen space, industry specific technical assistance, access to market opportunities.

WHEN: Sunday, September 24th from 11 AM to 5 PM

WHERE: Spark Social SF (601 Mission Bay Boulevard, San Francisco, CA)

For more information and to purchase tickets, please click here.