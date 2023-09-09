La Cocina Tacolado

La Cocina's Tacolado

Sunday, September 24th from 11 AM to 5 PM

La Cocina, the award-winning Bay Area non-profit kitchen incubator will host Tacolado, a mashup of "taco" and "helado" at Spark Social in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood. La Cocina's Tacolado will celebrate a variety of cultures and innovative flavors through savory and sweet tacos from 16 talented La Cocina entrepreneurs and iconic Bay Area female chefs.

La Cocina's mission is to cultivate working-class entrepreneurs as they formalize and grow their food businesses by providing affordable commercial kitchen space, industry specific technical assistance, access to market opportunities.

WHEN: Sunday, September 24th from 11 AM to 5 PM

WHERE: Spark Social SF (601 Mission Bay Boulevard, San Francisco, CA)

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please click here.

This article tagged under:

La Cocina Tacolado
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us