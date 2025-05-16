La Onda Festival Brings Latin Music and Culture to Napa Valley

La Onda, a Latin music and culture festival by BottleRock, is returning to Napa Valley this summer. Set for May 31 and June 1, the two-day celebration will bring together a vibrant mix of music, food, art, and community.

Taking place in the heart of wine country, La Onda is designed to highlight the richness and diversity of Latin culture. From top-tier musical acts across genres to local food vendors and immersive experiences, the event promises something for everyone. Attendees can expect an energetic atmosphere that celebrates Latin heritage in an inclusive and welcoming environment.

La Onda is open to all and welcomes the broader Bay Area community to join in the festivities.

When: Saturday May 31st – Sunday June 1st

Where: 575 3rd St, Napa, CA 94559

For ticket information, full lineup details, and festival guidelines, visit HERE.