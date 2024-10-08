Laughter is Good Medicine Gala: Dinner, Comedy Show, and After Party!

A celebration of resilience benefitting American Indian youth and family services.

In honor of American Indian Heritage Month, the Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley (IHC) is hosting its annual fundraising gala on November 15th at the Mexican Heritage Plaza. The evening includes a buffet-style dinner, a comedy show hosted by Jackie Keliiaa, and an after-party with music, dancing, and street fare. This event celebrates the community's resilience and supports the IHC's mission to provide health care to over 20,000 patients in Santa Clara County.

When: Friday November 15th from 5PM-11PM

Where: Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose, CA 95116

For more information, please visit LINK.