Lesher Center Presents Dance Theater of Harlem

Neoclassical Ballet & Contemporary Works Celebrating Black Culture, April 29 & 30

The Lesher Center Presents Headliners series will bring the world-renowned Dance Theatre of Harlem to Walnut Creek for two performances only. Known for its empowering performances of classical and contemporary works in the

demonstration of Co-Founder Arthur Mitchell’s premise that ballet belongs to everyone, Dance Theatre of Harlem will present a vibrant program of treasured classics and innovative contemporary works including resident choreographer Robert Garland's brilliant Higher Ground set to the music of Stevie Wonder. Classics on the program include a contemporary staging of Marius Petipa’s Odalisques Variations from Le Corsaire, and Christopher Wheeldon’s moving pas de deux This Bitter Earth. Also featured is leading contemporary choreographer Annabelle

Lopez Ochoa’s lively Balamouk.

When: Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30, 7:30pm

Where: Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Dr, Walnut

Creek.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For tickets and more information, visit www.lesherartscenter.org or call the box office at (925) 943-7469 (open Wed-Sun, 12-6pm).