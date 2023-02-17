Lupus Foundation's Annual Purple Ribbon Awards Gala

Each year the Lupus Foundation of Northern California hosts a Gala and Purple Ribbon Awards. The event features dinner, drinks, live entertainment and a silent auction. Most notably, the gala is an opportunity to award the Purple Ribbon Award to individuals and groups who have shown outstanding commitment and contributions to the cause of lupus. Recipients include doctors, Charitable Foundations, volunteers and lupus patients. This year, the celebration will also honor the organization’s founder, Jo Dewhirst, who passed away in 2022.

Her work and those of Purple Ribbon Awardees impact an estimated 1.5 million Americans who have been diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder. There is currently no cure for the disease, but recent research efforts have identified treatment to help patients maintain a better quality of life.

The Lupus Foundation invites the community to join the celebration and auction on Saturday, March 18th. You can purchase tickets here.

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:30PM

Where: The GlassHouse (Downtown San Jose)

For more information, please click here.